Brawl bloodies former state police chief, hospitalizes man

NEW ORLEANS - The former head of the Louisiana State Police suffered minor injuries in a French Quarter scuffle the day before Mardi Gras. WWL-TV reports one of Mike Edmonson's companions was hospitalized for head trauma. Edmonson tells the television station that he, Beaumont, Texas, attorney Stuart Yoes and Texas business owner Russell Allen were partying on Bourbon Street last Monday. Allen tells police at least one of the men asked a woman to flash them in exchange for beads, and a man accompanying the woman attacked Yoes and Edmonson. Robert Harris Jr. of Texas was jailed on counts of second-degree battery against Yoes and simple battery against Edmonson.

