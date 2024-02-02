Brothers wanted on murder charges in connection with double homicide in Brownsville

Enrique “Kiko” Gutierrez and Odilon Gutierrez. Photo courtesy of Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Two brothers wanted in connection with a double homicide investigation are believed to have fled to Mexico, according to the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office.

Enrique “Kiko” Gutierrez and Odilon Gutierrez were identified in a Friday news release as the suspects wanted on capital murder charges in connection with the deadly shooting that occurred in Brownsville last week.

Their identities were revealed after a search warrant was executed at a residence on Jenika Avenue by investigators with the sheriff’s office and their SWAT unit, according to a news release.

The investigation began on Saturday, Jan. 27, when deputies with the sheriff’s office responded to a shooting at a residence at the 6800 block of Greystone Drive.

At the scene, deputies found the bodies of Hidalgo County residents Jose Santiago Sanchez and Eduardo Sebastian Alamillo Martinez, according to a news release.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Sheriff's office: 2 men found dead in shooting near Brownsville

Both individuals had multiple bullet wounds, the release added.

The sheriff’s office identified the home that was raided Friday as the suspect’s residence.

“The objective was to uncover any evidence or the suspect's whereabouts related to the double murder,” the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The suspects are believed to have fled to Mexico after committing the crime in a 2018-2020 light gray or silver Ford F-150.

Anyone with any information on the double homicide investigation are urged to contact the Cameron County Sheriff’s Office at 956-554-6700.