Sheriff's office: 2 men found dead in shooting near Brownsville
An investigation is underway after two men were found dead in east Brownsville following a shooting, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies with the sheriff's office responded to a report of shots fired in east Brownsville on Saturday night where they found the men dead with gunshot wounds, a news release stated.
An exact location of the shooting was not immediately available.
This is a developing story, check back for updates.
