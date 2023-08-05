Brownsville and Matamoros mayors participate in Hands Across the Border event

As a sign of the strength of their friendship and ties between their cities, the mayors for the cities of Brownsville and Matamoros participated in the annual “Hands Across the Border” event.

As part of the event, Brownsville Mayor John Cowen and Matamoros Mayor Mario Alberto López Hernández met in the middle of the Gateway International Bridge on Friday.

“It signifies the historic, cultural, and social responsibilities that we have with each other, and we're very, very proud to participate,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. said.

Elementary school children from both sides of the border exchanged flags as a symbol of carrying on the tradition of friendship to the next generation.