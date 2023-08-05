x

Brownsville and Matamoros mayors participate in Hands Across the Border event

1 hour 44 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, August 05 2023 Aug 5, 2023 August 05, 2023 5:19 PM August 05, 2023 in News - Local

As a sign of the strength of their friendship and ties between their cities, the mayors for the cities of Brownsville and Matamoros participated in the annual “Hands Across the Border” event.

As part of the event, Brownsville Mayor John Cowen and Matamoros Mayor Mario Alberto López Hernández met in the middle of the Gateway International Bridge on Friday.

“It signifies the historic, cultural, and social responsibilities that we have with each other, and we're very, very proud to participate,” Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. said.

Elementary school children from both sides of the border exchanged flags as a symbol of carrying on the tradition of friendship to the next generation.

Report a Typo

More News


Radar
7 Days