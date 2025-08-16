Brownsville animal shelter hoping to free up space with fosters, adoptions

The Brownsville Animal Regulation and Care Center is at full capacity.

The shelter is currently housing nearly 200 animals. Caretakers are hoping people will adopt or foster so they can free up some space.

"Daily, we're taking in about 10 to 15 animals," BARCC Director Antonio Caldwell said. "I also recommend to be patient with us as we answer those animal control calls. Right now, we have close to 200 calls that are pending."

The shelter is also offering low-cost spay and neuter services. They're hoping that will slow the stray animal population.

For more information on how to adopt at BARCC, click here.

For more information on their low-cost spay and neuter services, click here.