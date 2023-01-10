x

Brownsville appoints new city manager

Tuesday, January 10 2023

After seven months, a new Brownsville city manager has been selected to run the city's day-to-day operations. 

At a special city commission meeting Monday night, commissioners officially tapped interim City Manager Helen Ramirez to take the job full-time.

Ramirez has been serving as interim city manager since the departure of Noel Bernal in June of last year. 

