Brownsville cheer team medically cleared following San Antonio trip

BROWNSVILLE – A group of Brownsville Independent School District students who recently took a trip to San Antonio were medically cleared after displaying “medical symptoms”.

According to a Brownsville ISD letter sent to parents, the cheer team at Keller Elementary stopped at North Star Mall on their trip to San Antonio last month.

School district officials say some team members showed medical symptoms following the trip, so they were referred to a doctor.

The students were medically cleared and are back in school, the letter read.