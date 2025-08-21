Brownsville designated as tourism-friendly city

The Texas Economic Development & Tourism Office designated Brownsville as a tourism-friendly Texas city.

Brownsville officials celebrated the designation in a Thursday ceremony.

The tourism friendly designation highlights Brownsville’s vibrant cultural scene, rich history, ecotourism locations and major landmarks, according to a news release.

Brownsville Mayor John Cowen said the recognition reflects the growing city, and attractions such as the Gladys Porter Zoo, and SpaceX.

“We're up to 10 million people coming here a year, now we're up to 12, 13 million, and we're projected to go another 10 to 15%. That's just important money into our community into our small businesses,” Cowen said.

The recognition also gives the city access to more funding opportunities and partnerships.