Brownsville encouraging residents to help beautify the city

Illegal dumping, graffiti and trash are some of the reasons Brownsville leaders are calling on the community to help beautify the city.

The city recently announced the Brownsville Residents Improving Grounds, Homes, & Tomorrow, or BRIGHT, initiative.

As part of the initiative, Brownsville will hold community clean-up events in problem areas. The city is calling on schools, businesses, hospitals and non-profit organizations to be involved — but anybody can volunteer to help clean the city.

“It takes not only our city department and city leaders to clean up the city, but it takes a unified city to do it together,” Gerardo Villarreal, Brownsville’s assistant director of organizational development, said.

Phase one of the BRIGHT initiative will target graffiti and add more trash cans around town. Phase two will focus on community art projects and signage improvements.

