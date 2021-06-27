Brownsville hosting county-wide job fair

More than 1,500 hundred jobs will be up for grabs at a career expo in Cameron County happening Monday, June 28 starting at 8 a.m.

Some employers are looking to hire on the spot during the 11-hour job fair.

“You can walk out literally with a job, with a job offer,” Brownsville Communications and Marketing Director Felipe Romero said. "There's opportunities available in several trades, in skill trades, the port, the medical field, in government with us at the city of Brownsville, in transportation."

Professional head shots, resume critiques and networking opportunities will also be available on-site.

You can register to the expo online. Those coming can bring their resume.