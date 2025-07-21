x

Brownsville ISD adjusts after school schedule amid federal budget cuts

2 days 20 hours 3 minutes ago Friday, July 18 2025 Jul 18, 2025 July 18, 2025 2:21 PM July 18, 2025 in News - Local

The Brownsville Independent School District is revising the schedule of extended day for all elementary school campuses amid federal budget cuts, according to a news release.

The news release said beginning on August 19, all Brownsville ISD Academies for all elementary campuses will take place three days a week, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, from after student dismissal until 5:30 p.m.

Parents are encouraged to reach out to their child's campus for more information or visit the district website.

