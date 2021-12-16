Brownsville ISD Names Rowe OC Tarantola New Head Coach at Lopez

BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Independent School District filled the only head football coach opening in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday as they named McAllen Rowe offensive coordinator Shaun Tarantola the new head coach of Lopez High School.

Brownsville ISD Athletic Director Gilbert Leal made the hiring public on Twitter Wednesday morning.

BISD reassigned their previous head coach Armando Gutierrez after an 0-10 season. Lopez has not made the playoffs since 2017 season.

Tarantola has previously been a head coach in his home state of Washington with stops at Evergreen High School and Juanita High School. According to MaxPreps, he has a head coaching record of 72-44-1 in 11 seasons.