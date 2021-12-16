Brownsville ISD Names Rowe OC Tarantola New Head Coach at Lopez
BROWNSVILLE - Brownsville Independent School District filled the only head football coach opening in the Rio Grande Valley on Wednesday as they named McAllen Rowe offensive coordinator Shaun Tarantola the new head coach of Lopez High School.
Brownsville ISD Athletic Director Gilbert Leal made the hiring public on Twitter Wednesday morning.
BISD reassigned their previous head coach Armando Gutierrez after an 0-10 season. Lopez has not made the playoffs since 2017 season.
Tarantola has previously been a head coach in his home state of Washington with stops at Evergreen High School and Juanita High School. According to MaxPreps, he has a head coaching record of 72-44-1 in 11 seasons.
More News
News Video
-
Centro de compras Valle Vista en Harlingen se convierte en centro de...
-
5 On Your Side: Hidalgo County Precinct 4 residents struggle with poor...
-
Harlingen leaders work to get COVID-19 vaccines to underprivileged areas
-
Immigration advocates file complaint against Gov. Abbott's Operation Lone Star
-
RGV reaches one-year anniversary of first COVID shot