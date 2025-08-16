Brownsville ISD proposes bond election for a second time this year

Brownsville Independent School District wants a bond election on the ballot in November.

They want the money for school upgrades and a new performing arts center.

The board has to agree first. This will be the second time this year the district pitches the idea. They tried in February, but it didn't get board approval.

Since then, administrators have gathered more input from district employees.

"Right now, it's looking very positive. They have some good comments that they have made. They have received a lot of information about the various buildings that we're talking about and the major portion of these dollars would be going to our students," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez said.

The proposal will go before the school board on Monday.