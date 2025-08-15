Brownsville ISD reacts to TEA school rating

The Texas Education Agency, or TEA, released school ratings for public school districts.

This is basically the district's report card from the state.

Brownsville Independent School District is the largest district in the Rio Grande Valley, and they had the exact same score two years in a row.

Out of 100 they scored an 87 both years. While that overall score stayed the same, their campuses did see improvements.

The TEA released these grades after a two-year legal battle. The district says the school ratings are a way to see how they performed following the STAAR test.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez says he's happy with the score overall

"I wish, yes, we had improved, yes, a few more points, but we're working on that. Here, our goal is to get to that 90 percent, but our teachers, as you look at the individual schools and how they did, they did extremely well. I'm really happy with the performances by school," Chavez said.

Chavez says while there was a two-year delay to get those scores, they're still receiving information from the state on how the students had done.

To find out what your child's school TEA rating is, click here.

Watch the video above for the full story.