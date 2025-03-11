Brownsville ISD superintendent back at work following medical recovery

Dr. Jesus H. Chavez. Photo credit: Brownsville ISD

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus H. Chavez resumed his duties Tuesday following a medical recovery, the district announced.

In January, the district announced Chavez was undergoing a medical procedure to remove a small tumor. Brownsville ISD Chief Financial Officer Alejandro Cespedes served as the point of contact in Chavez’s absence.

"I am excited and energized to return to serving our students, staff, and community," Chavez stated in a news release. "The opportunity to once again serve our educational community is a profound privilege, and I am committed to continuing the critical work of our district and advancing educational opportunities for our students."

According to the release, Chavez plans to engage in comprehensive discussions with district leadership to assess current initiatives to address immediate challenges, and create a roadmap for a successful conclusion to the school year.

In the release, the district said they welcome Chavez’s return and look forward to his continued leadership.

We also wish to express our sincere appreciation to our staff for their professionalism, to the community for their patience, and to all stakeholders who have supported the district during this transitional period,” the release added.