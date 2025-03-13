Brownsville ISD superintendent resumes duties following medical recovery

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus H. Chavez resumed his duties Tuesday following a medical recovery, the district announced.

In January, the district announced Chavez was undergoing a medical procedure to remove a small tumor.

“We've got a good result. I was able to come back can come back as superintendent,” Chavez said. “I'm feeling very well. I know with our board of trustees we've got some decisions around budget for the following year, decisions around finalizing the year. So I'm very happy that I’m back."

Chavez said he hopes he can serve as superintendent at Brownsville ISD for a long term.