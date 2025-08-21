Brownsville ISD voters to decide on $460 million bond election

The Brownsville Independent School District wants to upgrade their campuses, and it will be up to voters to decide if that happens.

Brownsville ISD voters will choose between two propositions that total $460 million in the November 2025 general election.

Proposition A is a $385 million bond that would renovate all district campuses and facilities, and construct a career and technical education center.

Proposition B would provide $75 million to build a new district performing arts center.

Property taxes would go up for some people if the bond is passed. The amount depends on the home value and state homestead exemption.

Brownsville ISD Superintendent Jesus Chavez said the current tax rate sits at 24 cents. If the bond proposal is approved, the tax rate would rise in small increments to 28 cents over the next five years.

“It's not gonna be something that happens immediately,” Chavez said.

The teachers union Brownsville Educators Stand Together said they hope voters approve both propositions.

The bond election is set for Tuesday, Nov. 4, 2025.

Watch the video above for the full storyy.