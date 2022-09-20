Brownsville man arrested, accused of family violence and animal cruelty

A man accused of family violence and animal cruelty was arrested Monday, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

At approximately 12:25 a.m., Cameron County Sheriff's Office deputies were dispatched to a residence located on Dennis Avenue in Brownsville in regard to family violence and animal cruelty.

The victim stated that she and her common law husband, Luis Hernandez, 19, were at the beach earlier in the day and that Hernandez had been drinking.

According to the report, Hernandez kicked and accused the victim of cheating while she was in bed.

Hernandez then started punching the victim, and in an attempt to get Hernandez off, the victim bit his thumb, the news release stated.

Hernandez left the residence and returned a short time later, where he began putting the victim's clothing outside, which resulted in more arguing and fighting.

According to the report, sometime during the argument, Hernandez walked over to where the victim's puppies were located, grabbed one and threw it against the concrete pavement, causing the puppy to die.

Hernandez was arrested and charged with assault family violence, a Class A misdemeanor; and cruelty to a non-livestock animal, a third-degree felony.

Hernandez was taken and booked into the Carrizales Rucker Detention Center without further incident.

The investigation remains ongoing.