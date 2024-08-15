x

Brownsville Metro holding public meeting on proposed fare increase

Brownsville city leaders are considering doubling the general fare from a dollar to two dollars.

Under the proposed fare increase, students, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities would still be charged a dollar.

A public meeting to talk about the proposed changes is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at La Plaza Terminal, located at 755 International Blvd. 

