Brownsville Metro holding public meeting on proposed fare increase
Brownsville city leaders are considering doubling the general fare from a dollar to two dollars.
Under the proposed fare increase, students, seniors, veterans, and people with disabilities would still be charged a dollar.
A public meeting to talk about the proposed changes is set for Thursday at 5 p.m. at La Plaza Terminal, located at 755 International Blvd.
