Brownsville park reopens after receiving upgrades

A park and new splash pad in Brownsville are now open to the public.

A ribbon cutting was held for Esperanza Park on Thursday. The park was closed a year and a half ago for renovations.

In addition to the splash pad, the park has a butterfly garden, soccer field and a new walking trail.

The project cost more than $2 million; most of it was paid for by state grants.