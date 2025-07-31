Brownsville park reopens after receiving upgrades
A park and new splash pad in Brownsville are now open to the public.
A ribbon cutting was held for Esperanza Park on Thursday. The park was closed a year and a half ago for renovations.
In addition to the splash pad, the park has a butterfly garden, soccer field and a new walking trail.
The project cost more than $2 million; most of it was paid for by state grants.
