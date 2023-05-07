x

Police: 7 dead, multiple injured in auto-pedestrian crash near Brownsville migrant shelter

Brownsville police confirmed seven people are dead and multiple hospitalized after a driver ran them over.

The incident happened on Minnesota and Austin Road in Brownsville, in front of the Ozanam Center.

Brownsville police spokesperson Martin Sandoval said the driver was driving recklessly when he ran over the crowd.

Sandoval said the driver did receive medical assistance and will be arrested for reckless driving.

Brownsville police did block off the area and are asking drivers to find an alternative route.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

