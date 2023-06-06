Brownsville police chief named assistant city manager

After serving the city for more than 30 years, Brownsville police Chief Felix Sauceda was named the assistant city manager for Brownsville.

Sauceda will take on a dual role as both police chief and assistant city manager.

In a statement, Sauceda said he will support the city manager’s strategic plans and initiatives.

The new role will allow him to continue serving the community on a larger scale, Sauceda added.

Read the full statement below:

“I am humbled and deeply honored to serve OUR city as Assistant City Manager. I am also honored to continue serving as Chief of Police. The appointment allows me to continue serving Our community at a larger scale. I thank God, my family, our CM Helen Ramirez and our Commission/Mayor for the opportunity.”