Brownsville police investigate shooting that left one man hospitalized

9 hours 7 minutes 41 seconds ago Sunday, June 18 2023 Jun 18, 2023 June 18, 2023 1:20 PM June 18, 2023 in News - Local

Brownsville police are investigating a shooting that happened Saturday night that left one man injured.

The shooting occurred at around 6 p.m. and the victim was shot in the arm and hip. Police say he is recovering in a hospital and he is in stable condition.

The police have not released any details on the identity of the victim or who shot him.

This is a developing story, check back for further updates.

