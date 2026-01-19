Los Fresnos taps AI to target speeding hotspots

AI technology could be changing the rules of the road in Los Fresnos.

City officials said they are aiming to keep the roads safe by using AI to track traffic patterns.

The technology will help pinpoint which areas of town are speeding hotspots.

“This will give us data to be able to respond to that, and when it is true that they are going fast, we can do enforcement capabilities in that area,” Los Fresnos City Manager Mark Milum said.

The AI technology gathers data from GPS on smartphones to determine a driver's location and speed.

Milum said they acquired the technology because of safety concerns within the community.

The city secured a three-year contract with the company Urban SDK for the project. It's costing the city $9,000 a year.

Los Fresnos will start using the AI technology in February 2026.