Los Fresnos taps AI to target speeding hotspots
AI technology could be changing the rules of the road in Los Fresnos.
City officials said they are aiming to keep the roads safe by using AI to track traffic patterns.
The technology will help pinpoint which areas of town are speeding hotspots.
“This will give us data to be able to respond to that, and when it is true that they are going fast, we can do enforcement capabilities in that area,” Los Fresnos City Manager Mark Milum said.
The AI technology gathers data from GPS on smartphones to determine a driver's location and speed.
Milum said they acquired the technology because of safety concerns within the community.
The city secured a three-year contract with the company Urban SDK for the project. It's costing the city $9,000 a year.
Los Fresnos will start using the AI technology in February 2026.
More News
News Video
-
PSJA ISD Police Department equipped with new breaching tool
-
Iraq war veteran bringing soul food to the Rio Grande Valley
-
Edinburg honors historic Black cemetery with annual MLK Day cleanup
-
Los Fresnos taps AI to target speeding hotspots
-
Consumer Reports: Cut your new bills in the new year
Sports Video
-
Harlingen South stays undefeated in district play & McAllen Memorial wins at...
-
RGV motocross legend Steve Wise dies at 68
-
UTRGV star and Valley native Eddie Lee Marburger declares for 2026 NFL...
-
UTRGV's Charlotte O'Keefe records third career 20-20 game as Vaqueros win fourth...
-
McAllen Memorial's Kai Tamez signs to play golf at Blinn College