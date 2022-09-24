Brownsville police seeking person of interest in string of car thefts
Brownsville police are seeking the public’s help in locating a person of interest in a string of car thefts.
Ale Martinez was named by police as a person of interest in several thefts of motor vehicle cases, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
Martinez is known to cross from Mexico into the United States, the news release stated.
Those with information on Martinez’s whereabouts are urged to contact Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
