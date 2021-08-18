Brownsville Pony Squad Advances To Pony World Series Title Game

WASHINGTON, PA - Brownsville, TX stormed past Johnstown, PA, 6-2, for its second win in a matter of hours to advance to their first ever DICK’s Sporting Goods PONY League World Series Championship Game in program history.

Ruben Lopez came right back out after closing out the afternoon game and dealt a complete game, two-hitter to propel Brownsville to victory. He allowed two runs and two walks while striking out six.

Brownsville had a runner in scoring position in each of the first two innings, but could not capitalize.

Third time was a charm for the Brownsville offense, as they plated two runs in their third at bat. Lopez helped his own cause with a one out single through the left side, scoring Jesus Rios, who singled to lead off the inning.

Christopher Ramos drove in Jorge Garza Jr via a sacrifice fly out later in the frame to put Brownsville up 2-0.

In Johnstown's half of the third inning, Aaron Smearman stepped in, after Chase Williamson doubled to break up Ruben Lopez’s no-hit bid, and laced a game tying double off the bottom of the left center field fence.

Brownsville took the lead right back with a four spot in the top of the fourth.

Jeremiah Vela led the fourth off with a double to right center, and Jesus Rios drove him in later with a sacrifice fly out to take a 3-2 lead.

Then, with two outs Brownsville rallied for three more insurance runs. Garza Jr doubled home one and Nehemiah Garcia ripped a two RBI single.

In each of the five innings Brownsville’s lead off batter reached on a base hit.

Adam Radkowski started and went 2.1 innings, surrendering two runs on five hits.

Justin Whysong got the loss out of the bullpen for Johnstown after allowing four runs, two earned over 1.1 innings. Connor Jones closed out the final 1.1 innings.

PONY Baseball’s Tournament Director, Lynnie Lynch, made the decision Tuesday morning to shorten all if necessary games to five innings, due to the weather uncertainty.

Brownsville is the first loser’s bracket team to make it to the championship game since 2012, and the first team from Texas to make the finals since Laredo won the PLWS in 2011.

They will take on Youngstown, OH in the winner-take-all championship game tomorrow night. First pitch is set for 6:00 pm, live on AT&T SportsNet.

Johnstown finished their 2021 DSGPLWS appearance with a 2-2 record. They won their opener against Manchester, NH and their first matchup against Brownsville, before losing both games today.