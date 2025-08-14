Brownsville preparing to launch Cannery Public Market

A project five years in the making in Brownsville will soon be completed.

Located on East 6th Street near the Gladys Porter Zoo, the Cannery Public Market is being refurbished as a multi-use space that will also house the Brownsville Farmer’s Market.

One of the key features of this market is its commercial kitchen, a new concept for the city.

Vendors will be allowed to rent it out.

“They will be able to go there and brainstorm with it and work with it… they'll be able to build that recipe in this commercial kitchen,” Brownsville Parks and Recreation Director Sean De Palma said. “So if we're not offering something yet with our commercial kitchen, we will because they're going to give us that information."

On Tuesday, the Brownsville Parks and Recreation Department held a meeting with local vendors to discuss how the Cannery Public Market can serve the community.

The opening date for the market will be announced at a later time. A survey is expected to be launched by the city's parks and recreation department later this month.

Click here for more information on the Cannery Public Market.

Watch the video above for the full story.