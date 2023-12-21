Brownsville processing center reports increase in migrant families

The city of Brownsville reported an increase of people arriving at their migrant processing center in downtown Brownsville.

The city used to see an average of 200 migrants being processed every day.

Since Tuesday, the center reported seeing over 400 people per day.

Those running the Brownsville processing center say a majority of the people coming through their facility are families with young children.

Brownsville emergency management Director Odee Ann Leal said their center previously saw a lot of single adults, adding that changed earlier this year when the CBP One app was rolled out.

The center used to be a retail space, but it's since been transformed into a facility with a capacity of 1,500 people.

Few migrants spend the night at the shelter, and are usually out of the city within two hours.

Watch the video above for the full story.