Brownsville PUB receives $2 million for resaca restoration project

Brownsville is about to invest millions of dollars into their resacas.

On Tuesday, the Brownsville Public Utilities Board were presented with a check of over $2 million to fund a restoration project for the city’s historical resacas.

Congressman Vicente Gonzalez presented the funding to the Brownsville PUB.

According to a news release, the project will “restore Brownsville’s historic resacas, improve water quality, and ensure Brownsville’s residents have reliable access to water.”

The federal funds are from the community project funding.