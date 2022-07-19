Brownsville Resident Worried About Drainage on Property

BROWNSVILLE – A woman said she needs Cameron County to fix her flooding issue before heavy rains.

Herlinda Vargas bought her property 13 years ago. She takes pride in her home. Over the years, she's created an oasis in the Texas heat and enjoys planting new types of fruit trees every year.

“I love everything, everything – the trees, my plants. I love nature,” she said.

Vargas spoke up about the issue months ago. She said the county hasn't made any changes to the area since our original visit. Vargas said her property has one major problem: flooding.

“We have to wait for the water to drain away, because the cars are low and they can get wet on the underside. We have to wait for the water to go away,” Vargas said.

Vargas said she lives with her daughter on the property. She told CHANNEL 5 NEWS her daughter is the most important part of her life. She fears what could happen in the event of a major storm.

“I worry a lot about my daughter. I worry that I may be working and that we won't be able to get to the house or get out," she said.

CHANNEL 5 NEWS spoke to Cameron County administrator David Garcia. He said the county identified a drainage pipe, key to the area’s drainage, is clogged with mud and debris.

“So what we are in the process of trying to do is find what’s called a Mo-Vac vacuum truck to come in and try to suck out some of that debris and some of that dirt,” he said.

Garcia explained he believes county crews will have the pipe cleaned in the next few weeks.

Vargas said the sooner the better. She told CHANNEL 5 NEWS fixing this issue will be a positive step for the community.

We will continue to track the cleanup effort to ensure the flooding issue is resolved.