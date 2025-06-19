x

Brownsville Rivera name Johnny Garza new Head Football Coach

1 hour 3 minutes 42 seconds ago Wednesday, June 18 2025 Jun 18, 2025 June 18, 2025 11:31 PM June 18, 2025 in Sports

Brownsville, Tx -- Brownsville Rivera has hired Johnny Garza as their new Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach. 

