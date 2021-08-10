Brownsville schools, restaurants encourage mask-wearing as COVID-19 cases climb

COVID-19 cases have been climbing in the Valley, and with many schools starting classes soon, some doctors are worried more unvaccinated people will be hospitalized.

“Just cause the state is not going to force people to do it, doesn’t mean it’s not right,” said Cameron County Health Authority Dr. James Castillo.

RELATED: Young, unvaccinated COVID-19 patients in Cameron County hospitals, health authority says

Dr. Castillo is referring to the use of masks, challenging Gov. Greg Abbott's order preventing Texas school districts from mandating that students, teachers and visitors wear them.

"It’s a little scary for our parents and we certainly understand that,” said Brownsville ISD Superintendent Nellie Cantu.

Cantu says administrators are having further conversations about mask wearing on-campus, considering the Valley was once a hot-spot for infections and deaths last summer.

READ ALSO: Cameron County leaders continue push for COVID-19 vaccines, ask public to mask up

“So we are encouraging—highly encouraging—everyone to wear a mask,” Cantu said.

The Delta variant is impacting people differently. Some doctors worry children could bring home the virus from school and infect their unvaccinated parents, affecting the community at-large.

Health officials continue to encourage the public to mask-up and get vaccinated.