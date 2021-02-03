Brownsville to hold COVID-19 vaccine clinic
A COVID-19 vaccine clinic focusing on people 65 years of age and older will be held on Friday in Brownsville.
Pre-registration begins online on Thursday at 8 a.m. at btxcares.com. Residents without internet access can call a helpline at 956-394-0012 for assistance with registration.
The clinic will start Friday at 6 a.m. at the Texas Southmost College ITEC Center located at 301 Mexico Blvd.
Brownsville officials say residents must present a photo ID and remain in their vehicles.
No walk-ins will be accepted at the vaccination clinic.
For more information, visit www.btxcares.com.