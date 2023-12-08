Brownsville Veterans Chargers facing Smithson Valley Rangers in state semifinal game

It's game-day for the Brownsville Veterans Memorial Chargers.

The team is heading to Corpus Christi Friday for the state semifinal championship game of the high school football playoffs.

If the Charges win, they'll advance to the state championship game next week.

The Chargers are already making history as the first team from the Rio Grande Valley to make it to the semifinals since 2003, and the first Brownsville ISD high school football team to advance this far.

The team is going up against the Smithson Valley Rangers from the San Antonio area.

The Chargers say they’ve been doubted over and over again, but they’re embracing that underdog role to their advantage.

"Every game we've been playing in the playoffs has been an upset because everybody is always doubting us,” Chargers quarterback Storm Montoya said. “We're going to come in as the underdog as we've been doing and we're just gonna play — we're just gotta come off the ball like how we did in previous games."

The game is sold out, but the city of Brownsville will be hosting a watch party Friday starting at 6 p.m. at Linear Park.

The game will also be livestreamed at KRGV.com at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 8.