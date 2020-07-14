x

Continuous News

Grid
List
Two more coronavirus-related deaths announced in Hidalgo...
Two more coronavirus-related deaths announced in Hidalgo County, 157 new cases
Hidalgo County reported on Monday two more people died due to complications related to the coronavirus. The newly reported deaths... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 9:09:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
11-year-old boy honors fallen McAllen officers running...
11-year-old boy honors fallen McAllen officers running in their name
Zechariah Cartledge is an 11-year-old on a mission to honor every fallen first responder by running a mile in their... More >>
10 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 9:01:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
Alzheimer's Foundation of America expands helpline hours...
Alzheimer's Foundation of America expands helpline hours due to cororonavirus questions
The coronavirus can pose a challenge for those dealing with a dementia related illness like Alzheimer's and the ones who... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 8:13:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
Cameron County confirms 321 additional coronavirus cases,...
Cameron County confirms 321 additional coronavirus cases, total now 4,175
Health officials in Cameron County have confirmed on Monday 321 additional coronavirus cases — bringing its total number of positive... More >>
11 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 7:54:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
Valley educators voice concerns about reopening of...
Valley educators voice concerns about reopening of schools
The return to school in the fall is still up in the air. Rio Grande Valley educators from Hidalgo... More >>
12 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 6:42:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
21 more Willacy County residents test positive...
21 more Willacy County residents test positive for coronavirus, total cases now 346
Willacy County Judge Aurelio Guerra Jr. announced on Monday that 21 more people had tested positive for the coronavirus —... More >>
14 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 4:45:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at...
‘Glee’ star Naya Rivera found dead at California lake
By ANDREW DALTON LOS ANGELES (AP) — The body of “Glee” star Naya Rivera was found Monday near the... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 3:53:17 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
Temporary closure of State Highway 4 due...
Temporary closure of State Highway 4 due to SpaceX testing
Cameron County Judge Eddie Trevino Jr. announced on Monday parts of State Highway 4 near Boca Chica Beach are set... More >>
15 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 3:30:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
More than 200 schools back lawsuit over...
More than 200 schools back lawsuit over foreign student rule
By COLLIN BINKLEY BOSTON (AP) — More than 200 universities are backing a legal challenge to the Trump administration’s... More >>
16 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 2:56:00 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after...
Washington’s NFL team drops ‘Redskins’ name after 87 years
By STEPHEN WHYNO WASHINGTON (AP) — The Washington NFL franchise announced Monday it is dropping the “Redskins” name and... More >>
17 hours ago Monday, July 13 2020 Jul 13, 2020 Monday, July 13, 2020 2:15:04 PM CDT July 13, 2020 in News
Next Page

5 On Your Side

85-year-old woman in search for stolen grave marker at Brownsville cemetery

Jul 8, 2020 11:07 PM

Rural Hidalgo County rancher concerned about illegal dumping

Jun 22, 2020 08:06 AM

Weedy lot at Pharr nature park under development causes nuisance for neighboring resident

Jun 12, 2020 07:06 AM

Park manager at South Padre Island says season ticket holders won’t ‘be left in limbo’

Apr 20, 2020 06:04 PM

McAllen clinic issues apology for misleading rapid test advertisement

Apr 6, 2020 11:04 PM

Con Mi Gente

CON MI GENTE: 2 friends running Energym and Shakes in Edinburg

Jul 9, 2020 08:07 AM

CON MI GENTE: Coastal GX

Jul 7, 2020 09:07 AM

CON MI GENTE: The Port Isabel lighthouse reopens to the public

Jun 30, 2020 07:06 AM

CON MI GENTE: Roadside flea market in Edinburg

Jun 25, 2020 09:06 AM

CON MI GENTE: Big Dog BBQ in Mercedes

Jun 23, 2020 08:06 AM

Sports

College Signings: June 9th

Jun 9, 2020 10:06 PM

College Signings: June 4th

Jun 4, 2020 11:06 PM

College Signings: June 5th

Jun 5, 2020 11:06 PM

College Signings: May 30th

Jun 2, 2020 04:06 PM

College Signings: June 1st

Jun 3, 2020 11:06 PM

Texas Headlines

Immigration courts reopen despite rising coronavirus cases

Jul 13, 2020 03:07 PM

Masks for kids? Schools confront the politics of reopening

Jul 14, 2020 12:07 AM

Texas heads to polls for Senate runoff as virus rages

Jul 13, 2020 10:07 PM

North Dakota urges court to halt Dakota Access line shutdown

Jul 13, 2020 07:07 PM

Boy, 13, driving car in Texas strikes pedestrians, killing 1

Jul 13, 2020 07:07 PM

TV Listings