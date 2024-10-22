Valley health doctors urge people to not over indulge on Halloween sweets

Halloween night is just ten days away. It's a favorite holiday for many people around the Rio Grande Valley.

Health experts are warning parents to keep an eye on how much candy their child eats.

Eating those sweet snacks can be harmful for many patients in the Valley who suffer from diabetes. The amount of sugar can be overwhelming and lead to other diseases like heart and kidney disease.

Candy and desserts will be the craze for the next ten days as Halloween inches closer. Health experts say there are some extra steps you can take to lower the risk of diabetes.

Three out of every 10 people in the Valley suffer from the disease.

Unidos En Contra De La Diabetes Director Dr. Moises Arjona says parents should be mindful of how much sugar kids under the age of two are eating and to look at healthier alternatives that could be beneficial in the long run.

"But look at our berries, strawberries, blackberries, blueberries, those are really great to have and also let's have the candy, if you are going to give candy. Also have alternatives, little portable waters to give out. Kids are going to be out running around having fun. So give some water, that's a great alternative," Arjona said.

Doctors say parents should either throw out or give away any extra candy to help kids deal with portion control.

Another thing parents should be on the lookout for when it comes to snacks is fruit juice. The amount of added sugar can be astronomical.

So be cautious and always read the nutritional chart.