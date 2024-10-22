Republican leaders hold border security roundtable in Mission

With border security playing as a key issue in the November 2024 Presidential election, Republican congressional lawmakers and candidates held a Monday roundtable at Anzalduas Park in Mission.

Those at the roundtable discussed border policy, and their support for Donald Trump's candidacy."

The delegation said they want to see the end of what they call the “Catch and Release” of migrants into the U.S. by immigration officials, and reinstating the Remain in Mexico policy.

Part of the group included local Republican congressional candidate Mayra Flores, who discussed the importance of supporting Border Patrol agents and a stricter immigration policy.

Republican lawmakers in Monday's delegation from Minnesota and Wyoming said that although their states do not border Mexico, they're concerned about the entry of fentanyl and migrants with dangerous criminal backgrounds into the country.

