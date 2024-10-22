Non-profit organization taking first-time voters to the polls in Cameron County

Over two dozen people with Proyecto Juan Diego’s immigration program took voted for the first time Monday.

Officials with Proyecto Juan Diego made sure voters had what they needed before they get to the polls, and went with them to polling locations.

“It's easier if we go in a group so that we can all experience it for the first time so that they're not that nervous,” Proyecto Juan Diego Civic Engagement Coordinator Orelia Iracheta said.

Iracheta said first time voters will feel more comfortable voting if they know what to expect.

“They were very anxious to get out and vote, we had our first voter here in the morning at 7:47,” Iracheta said.

The group supported around 24 first time voters, such as Maria Teresa Sosa. Sosa said the voting process was “smooth.”

Cameron County voters can at any polling site in the county.

Early voting runs through Friday, Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday. Nov. 5.

Click here for more election resources.

Watch the video above for the full story.