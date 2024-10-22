Body of missing SpaceX employee found at Boca Chica Beach

EDITOR'S NOTE: This story has been updated throughout.

The body of a swimmer who was reported missing was found Monday evening at Boca Chica Beach, according to the Cameron County Sheriff's Office.

Kevin Edward Escobar, a 35-year-old SpaceX employee, was last seen early Sunday morning in the water at Boca Chica Beach. According to previous reports, Escobar was swept off by a possible rip current in waters near Boca Chica Beach and never came back to land.

According to Sgt. Mario Bejarano with the Cameron County Sheriff's Office, Escobar's body was found Monday at around 6 p.m. about a mile and a half from where he was last seen at the entrance of Boca Chica Beach.

The U.S. Coast Guard suspended their search for Escobar on Sunday evening after going over 205 miles of ocean near Boca Chica Beach. The Cameron County Sheriff's Office took the lead in the search efforts on Monday.

Foul play is not suspected in Escobar's death, a spokesperson with the U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector told Channel 5 News.

"Overall, this is an unfortunate situation where a life was lost due to being swept out by rip current. Boater and water safety is crucial," James Farris, a public information officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector, said. "Always make sure if you are a boater, wear a life jacket and have a way to contact others via radio or EPIRB. Before going on the beach, always check the weather and sea state and if it is not safe to do so, refrain from entering the water. Safety first!”

An inquest into Escobar's death is pending.