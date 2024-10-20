U.S. Coast Guard searching for missing SpaceX employee last seen swimming near Boca Chica

Photo credit: MGN Online

Editor's Note: This story has been updated throughout.

The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a man who was reported missing after he was last seen swimming near Boca Chica, according to a Sunday news release.

According to James Farris, a public information officer for the U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector, the man was identified as Kevin Edward Escobar, a SpaceX employee.

Escobar was described as a Hispanic man with a height of 5’8 who was last seen shirtless and wearing black shorts when he was swept off by a possible rip current while swimming in waters near Boca Chica Beach and never came back to land.

The Coast Guard received notice of Escobar's missing status Sunday at around 7:45 a.m. from dispatchers with the Cameron County Sheriff's Department.

Multiple other agencies are involved in the search. The U.S. Coast Guard is using a plane to search by air as the sea is too rough to do any search and rescues by boat, Farris added.

Anyone with information that may assist search efforts should contact the U.S. Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector at 361-939-0450.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.