Death of juvenile inmate under investigation in Starr County

The Office of the Inspector General is investigating after an inmate died at the Starr County Juvenile Detention Center.

Starr County Attorney Rene P. Montalvo confirmed the death of the unidentified inmate to Channel 5 News, adding that the death was reported Sunday at around 7 a.m.

