New road improvement project aims to fix potholes near Donna

Drivers in the Donna/Weslaco area driving down Midway Road will soon be able to do so without any bumps.

Hidalgo County Precinct 1 and the cities of Donna and Weslaco are teaming up for a road reconstruction project from frontage road to Old Business 83 in the area.

Drainage will also be added.

“A lot of the problems that we usually find with potholes and rutting is the water sits and destroys the road, so we are trying to get drainage put into this project so we have water flowing out of here out of the road,” Hidalgo County Precinct 1 Commissioner David Fuentes said.

The project is expected to cost around $200,000. Construction is set to start in mid-January 2025.