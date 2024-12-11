Harlingen airport receiving over $1.1 million for new air traffic control tower

The Valley International airport is set to receive over $1.1 million in federal funding for the ongoing replacement of the ADA-compliant air traffic control tower, according to a news release.

The funding was announced in a Tuesday news release from the office of Congressman Vicente Gonzalez.

In the news release, Gonzalez said the grant will fund portions of interior construction of the new contract tower to ensure facilities and workspaces are accessible for air traffic controllers and other personnel.

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law is continuing to deliver results for South Texas,” Gonzalez stated in the release. “The construction of this tower is a critical investment not just for Valley International, but for South Texas, as it will allow our region to meet today’s commercial travel demands while preparing for the future.”

The project has received a total of over $7 million in federal funding.