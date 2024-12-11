Malachi Flynn shines as RGV Vipers fall to Austin Spurs

The RGV Vipers fell to the Austin Spurs 124-112 on Tuesday afternoon.

The Vipers led early, taking an 11-point edge into halftime thanks to a fast start from Nate Williams, Cam Whitmore, and company.

The difference in the game would ultimately be the fourth quarter, where the Vipers were outscored 39-19 by the Spurs.

Austin guard Malachi Flynn proved to be a huge part of that effort, hitting some big baskets down the stretch in the fourth in route to a 26-point, 10-assist performance in the victory.

Nate Williams finished as the team's leading scorer with 21 points in the game. He shot a perfect 10-for-10 from inside the arc but struggled from three in route to finishing 0-for-6 from deep.

"I hammered it down with the team and honestly, I came it at halftime and I yelled at them because I could see it was coming." Vipers head coach Joseph Blair said postgame following the team's loss. "We weren't being the team that we are, and we can't play around with the game of basketball. Teams don't give up and momentum sways rather quickly, so when you have it going your way is when you need to double down."

Despite the loss, it was still a successful day for the Vipers in the community as they welcomed in students from across the Valley for their annual Kids Day. Over 7,000 students from 51 schools across the RGV came out for the game ahead of the Christmas holiday.

The Vipers next game will be on Thursday against the Osceola Magic, the first of two consecutive games in Osceola. Their next home game isn't until December 27th against the Santa Cruz Warriors.