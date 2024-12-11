STHS in Edinburg to host annual Children's Christmas Posada

Holiday festivities are occurring all over the Rio Grande Valley, including South Texas Health Systems annual Children's Christmas Posada.

STHS System Director of Marketing and Public Relations Tom Castaneda speaks with Channel 5 News' Dina Herrera Garza on all the festivities they have planned for their event.

Families are encouraged to show up in their pajamas and make sure to take a photo with Santa.

The Children's Christmas Posada is scheduled for Friday at South Texas Health Systems in Edinburg, beginning at 5:30 p.m.

For more information, click here.