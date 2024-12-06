Girls flag football making championship-level strides in RGV

Last month, the RGV Seahawks girls flag football 8U and 12U teams took home first place at Texas state championship.

"I was so happy because my team and I have gotten so far to this moment to try and reach our goal," RGV Seahawks youth player Marlisa Martinez said. We did it and we proved everyone wrong."

"It's still an amazing experience at the end of the day hard work that they put in has paid off," RGV Seahawks head coach Joe Cavazos added. That's why they came home with those two titles."

The state tournament consisted of two days.

Division 8U girls had to win two games in order to play for the championship.

Whereas division 12U girls had to win three to advance.

"We loved every part of playing flag football especially going out there to compete and showing them how good we are." Lexi Gomez said of her team's championship victory.

Cavazos created this organization two and a half years ago.

He now has teams in four different age groups.

Allowing girls across the valley to show they have what it takes to shine on the gridiron.

"It's cool to see that they're inspiring other girls to get in the sport," Cavazos said. "It's just building and building because of what they're doing."

"It shows how strong we are and confident," Gomez said. "Boys will say we're not good and stuff but when they go against us, they see how good we are. We can just prove how strong we are as women."