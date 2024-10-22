Report reveals new details in suspension of San Juan city manager

New documents have revealed why the San Juan City Manager Ben Arjona was suspended for a week in September.

The grievance report said Arjona yelled obscenities in Spanish at the employee while they were on a call with Executive Administrative Assistant Juliana Barron.

The report said the employee was reviewing requisitions to process daily purchase orders. The employee contacted Barron in reference to a purchase at Fortune Express Asian for a lunch meeting with Arjona and two city commissioners.

RELATED STORY: San Juan city manager back on the job after one-week suspension

According to the report, the employee wanted clarification since the receipt showed four combos were purchased, but only three people were at the meeting.

Barron put the call on speaker and called out to Arjona about the receipt, according to the report. It was then Arjona "rudely yelled" out obscenities in Spanish. The employee then responded, "Excuse me, I don't operate like that," and hung up the phone.

TO READ THE FULL REPORT, CLICK HERE.

The employee reiterated in the report that the purpose of the call was to only clarify the receipt and find out if the restaurant accidentally charged incorrectly.

"This is one of the responsibilities of my position. In response to the question that clearly falls under my purview, Mr. Arjona verbally abused and belittled me in the presence of his Executive Administrative Assistant," the employee said in the report.

Arjona did release an apology letter where he said, "please know that I was wrong for making the unprofessional comment therefore, please accept my sincerest apology for having offended you in any way, shape or form, as that was not my intention."

To read the full apology letter, click here.