San Juan city manager back on the job after one-week suspension
The San Juan city manager is back at his desk on Wednesday.
City leaders met on Tuesday to discuss the city manager position. Ben Arjona had been suspended without pay since last week.
RELATED STORY: San Juan city manager suspended without pay
Channel 5 News put in requests to find out exactly why he was suspended, but so far, we have not gotten any new information.
The San Juan city attorney says talks about Arjona's future will continue Wednesday.
