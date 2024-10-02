x

San Juan city manager back on the job after one-week suspension

3 hours 38 minutes 25 seconds ago Wednesday, October 02 2024 Oct 2, 2024 October 02, 2024 10:16 AM October 02, 2024 in News - Local

The San Juan city manager is back at his desk on Wednesday.

City leaders met on Tuesday to discuss the city manager position. Ben Arjona had been suspended without pay since last week.

Channel 5 News put in requests to find out exactly why he was suspended, but so far, we have not gotten any new information.

The San Juan city attorney says talks about Arjona's future will continue Wednesday.

