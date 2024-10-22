Willacy County Sheriff's Office warn residents of phone scam
The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that has been going around.
They say someone is calling people and pretending to be a family member in danger and asking for money. They are asking anyone who receives a call like that to report it to the sheriff's office at 956-689-5576.
