Willacy County Sheriff's Office warn residents of phone scam

2 hours 10 minutes 41 seconds ago Tuesday, October 22 2024 Oct 22, 2024 October 22, 2024 1:35 PM October 22, 2024 in News - Local

The Willacy County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a scam that has been going around.

They say someone is calling people and pretending to be a family member in danger and asking for money. They are asking anyone who receives a call like that to report it to the sheriff's office at 956-689-5576.

