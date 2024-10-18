Friday, October 18, 2024: Mainly dry, temps in the 80s
Download our free KRGV FIRST WARN 5 Weather app for the latest updates right on your phone.
You can also follow our KRGV First Warn 5 Weather team on Facebook and Twitter.
More News
News Video
-
Enter if you dare, Toluca Ranch in Progreso opens its doors for...
-
UTRGV Health Affairs East building reopens following overnight gas leak
-
Medical Breakthroughs: FDA approves new treatments for heart health
-
Mission police: Man arrested for posing as immigration attorney, scamming people out...
-
Newly created RGV Regional Honor Guard formed after fallen San Benito lieutenant's...